A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Lucky escape after car smashes into Rocky home

Kaitlyn Smith
16th May 2020 2:30 PM
UPDATE, 2.30pm: A male patient in his 70s has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after his car crashed into a Norman Gardens residence this afternoon.

He is reportedly in a stable condition and escaped any serious injuries.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

 

INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are attending the scene after reports a car has crashed into a house on Farm St in Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 12.15pm after a 70-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle.

It is believed the man was travelling through a roundabout before he lost control and crashed into the garage of the Norman Gardens home.

 

Significant structural damage has been reported.

QAS and QFS are on site.

It is understood the male patient is in a stable condition and will be transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

