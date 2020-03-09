Up, up and away in a hot-air balloon

Ipswich hot air balloon company Floating Images Hot Air Balloon have featured in national and international marketing campaigns for Queensland.

Owner and operator Graeme Day started his career with hot air balloons in Europe and learned how to fly in Alsace, France.

“I used to work in France for six years, I’ve worked across three continents in Canada and New Zealand and various places around Australia,” he said.

“I actually learned to fly in France, I was originally there to visit a friend in France, and I ended up staying there for almost six years.

“The opportunity to train as a pilot came about via a French Government employment scheme, which included an intense six-week French course.

“I was the first person in France to be actually trained as a professional hot air balloon pilot and from that scheme I flew all over the French and Swiss Mountain Alps.

“I came back home to Australia after that and worked on the Gold Coast and then went back to France for a little bit.

“And then I got married and we set up our company in Ipswich, because we knew it was a good place to fly.”

Ipswich icon Floating Images Hot Air Balloon Flights

Mr Day now runs Floating Images Hot Air Balloon in Ipswich and has been featured in marketing campaigns all around the world.

“Floating Images offers tours over the Ipswich and Somerset region and we’ve been here for the past 18 and a half years,” he said.

“In the last two years, we have been increasing our marketing nationally and internationally.

“My wife and I have been travelling overseas to promote the Greater Brisbane region and have been working with Brisbane Marketing and Tourism Queensland to do that.”

“We travel to various places – last year I did three weeks in China and my wife went to North America, travelling to promote tourism in Los Angeles.

“While she was in Los Angeles with Tourism Australia she helped to market to the Canadian, US and Mexican markets.

“We also did a major campaign in Asia in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia as well – so we’ve been quietly working behind the scenes to support tourism in Queensland for our business and for other businesses as well.”

Floating Images has worked with Tourism and Events Queensland, Destination Gold Coast and has even partnered with QANTAS.

“We love promoting the Ipswich region, and people come here for an international holiday and we pick them up from the airport and take them out for the day and show them Ipswich,” he said.

“When I take people out, they don’t know anything about Ipswich’s social and political sides and so when we take them out it’s nothing but good feedback and amazement.

“When I do take people out and we see what our farmers are up to because I have an agricultural background, I’m able to talk about all that stuff to them an explain the significance of the region to them,”

Mr Day said that the highlight of being part of such big marketing campaigns for Australia was genuinely being proud of what Queensland had to offer to the rest of the world.

“I am genuinely proud of the region when we market it to other market’s – the southeast is such a great place to explore.”