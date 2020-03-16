Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

University shuts down classes for week

by Nathan Edwards
16th Mar 2020 5:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE University of Queensland has put all classes on hold, starting on Monday.

Releasing a statement late tonight, the University has announced it will put all teaching, lectures and tutorials, both online and in person, on hold for one week.

"UQ has decided to pause all coursework teaching, including lectures and tutorials in person and online, from tomorrow," Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj said in a statement issued late on Sunday night.

coronaviruspromo

"This is a big call, and one I have not taken lightly. We offer more than 300 programs and around 3300 courses, and the scale and complexity of achieving these changes are significant.

University of Queensland President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj. Picture: Nikki Short
University of Queensland President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj. Picture: Nikki Short

"With the confirmation this afternoon from Queensland Health that another student has been confirmed with COVID-19, I encourage you to adhere to the Government guidelines on social distancing and healthy hygiene habits. We understand Queensland Health are commencing contact tracing.

"I believe the decision to pause teaching for one week will ensure our students continue to receive a world-class education from Australia's best teachers and secure your academic success this year.

Teaching will resume on Monday, March 23.

The statement said the university campuses would remain open with libraries, study spaces and eating areas all operating as normal.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus shutdown university of queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Breaking BREAKING: Scott Morrison has made his captain's call on nationwide school and university closures due to the coronavirus.

        WATCH LIVE Scott Morrison addresses press on school closures

        WATCH LIVE Scott Morrison addresses press on school closures

        Health Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow

        RBT uncovers cache of drugs, weapons and ammo

        premium_icon RBT uncovers cache of drugs, weapons and ammo

        News A Lowood man will appear in court after an random breath test escalated into a...

        New details: Man charged with murder in late night shooting

        premium_icon New details: Man charged with murder in late night shooting

        News Police charge man with murder over shooting death