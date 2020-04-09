Another 1,000 New Yorkers died in the five boroughs from the coronavirus in the 36-hour period between Tuesday morning and Wednesday night, new city health data shows.

The city's death toll now stands at 4260, according to tallies released by the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on Wednesday evening.

That's a staggering 1058 more fatalities than were reported to the city DOHMH on Tuesday morning, when the tally stood at 3202.

Confirmed coronavirus cases also shot up by nearly 8000 since early Tuesday, brining the city's total cases to 80,204.

Queens has the most coronavirus cases at 26,204, following by Brooklyn at 21,580, the Bronx at 16,419, Manhattan at 10,862, and Staten Island at 5102.

It comes as England recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic so far on Wednesday, with another 828 deaths pushing Britain's total death toll past 7000.

'Unimaginable': US virus horror

Andrew Backhouse

Deaths continue to spike in New York even as hospitalisations and ventilator usage have plateaued or declined over the past few days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he didn't know if the state would ever get back to no new cases.

Mr Cuomo, in reference to the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, told reporters Wednesday (US time), "I don't know that we ever get back to zero" new COVID-19 cases.

Mr Cuomo said the rate of new COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalisation was on the decline and added that some hospitals in the state are releasing more patients than taking in new ones.

"If the hospitalisation rate continues decreasing, the system should stabilise over the next couple of weeks," the governor said.

Mr Cuomo said that the recent spike in deaths was due to a spike in hospitalisations "10 days ago or so."

"The number of deaths will continue to rise as those hospitalised for a longer period of time pass away," Cuomo said.

"I went through 9/11 and I thought I would never see anything like that again," the governor said. "This literally eclipses that… it's almost unimaginable to me."

Mr Cuomo ordered all flags on state property to be flown at half-mast to pay tribute to those lost to the virus.

With New York Post and Fox News

How are the global numbers looking?

Alle McMahon

More than 1,452,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 184 countries, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 84,000 people have died globally and about 309,000 people have recovered.

The United States has reached more than 400,000 confirmed cases of the virus, which is more than the number of cases in Spain, Italy and France (the next highest three) combined.

Italy has the highest death toll at more than 17,000.

Boris Johnson 'improving' in hospital

Alle McMahon

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "sitting up in bed" and "improving" after spending two nights in intensive care with the coronavirus.

At a press conference on Wednesday night, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the PM was receiving "excellent care" and was "engaging positively with the clinical team".

"The prime minister is not only my colleague and my boss, but also my friend and my thoughts are with him and his family," he added.

Earlier, Downing Street said Mr Johnson was "responding to treatment" and remained in a stable condition.

A spokesperson said he was in "good spirits" at St Thomas's Hospital in London and was receiving just the "standard oxygen treatment" and "breathing without any other assistance".

Asked if anyone had been in contact with the prime minister, the spokesman said: "The PM is not working, he's in intensive care, he has the ability to contact those that he needs to, he's following the advice of his doctors at all times".

It comes as another 828 people died from the coronavirus in England on Wednesday - its deadliest day yet.

The victims included a 35-year-old with no underlying heath conditions, according to NHS England.

Britain's total death toll has now surpassed 7000.

- With wires