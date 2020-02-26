Shock car fire lights house

A FIRE broke out at a Slack St home in North Booval yesterday afternoon.

Reports said that the fire started at approximately 1:30pm with Queensland Fire Service and Police arriving at the scene by 1:40pm.

The fire was said to have come from a car underneath the house.

A total of five firefighter crews arrived on scene.

The fire was contained by 1.45pm and was completely out before 2.00pm with all crew leaving the scene at 5:30pm.

A fire investigator was called out at the time the fire was reported and later arrived at the scene of the fire to investigate at 7pm.

No one was reported as injured.