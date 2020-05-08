Menu
A Sarina husband who lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic has won $1 million on Gold Lotto.
People and Places

Unemployed Sarina man wins $1 million

Zizi Averill
8th May 2020 9:57 AM | Updated: 2:59 PM
A SARINA husband who lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic has won $1 million on Gold Lotto.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said his life had completely changed for the better after winning the Monday draw.

"There's been a bit of drama lately. I lost my job with the coronavirus pandemic and my wife has had to take a pay cut," he said.

"This just changes our life massively.

"It will just be amazing knowing I can take some time to find a job I actually enjoy and not have to rush back to work."

A Sarina husband who lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic has won $1 million in the Gold Lotto.

This is the second new millionaire in the region this week, after a Mackay father won $1.2 million in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

Two weeks ago, a pair of Central Queensland workmates discovered they were $15 million richer after buying a ticket at the Moranbah Newsagency on Griffin Street.

The Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsamy said these wins provided some precious good news for a community struggling through the pandemic.

"With so much going on in the world right now, it can be hard to find some positive news. But with many Aussies discovering they won a major prize this week, there are plenty of heartwarming stories to brighten your day," Ms Ramsamy said.

