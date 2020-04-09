Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pacific National has banned truck drivers from its toilets, changerooms and kitchens.
Pacific National has banned truck drivers from its toilets, changerooms and kitchens.
News

UNACCEPTABLE: Truckies banned from toilets

9th Apr 2020 8:43 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

YESTERDAY, major freight rail operator Pacific National banned truck drivers from its toilets, changerooms and kitchens.

Australian Trucking Association chief executive officer Ben Maguire said the decision was "outrageous" and Pacific National must reverse it immediately.

He said truck drivers needed and deserved to have access to clean facilities.

"We are all in the coronavirus epidemic together, and will only get through it together," Mr Maguire said.

"The truck drivers arriving at Pacific National terminals may have been on the road for hours. They are a key part of the chain that links Pacific National to its customers.

"And yet Pacific National has forgotten this. They have forgotten that drivers are important. They have forgotten that drivers are human beings.

"The executives of Pacific National would be outraged if they were told they could no longer use the toilets in their offices or homes, if they are privileged enough to have a job where they can work remotely.

"And yet that's what they've just done to the drivers who help them stay in business.

"Pacific National should wake up, read the Team Australia memo, and reverse this decision. Today," he said.

Mr Maguire said that Pacific National was the first company to be called out under the associations joint Keep Them Open campaign with Big Rigs.

"Through the campaign, we are working to keep roadhouses, truck stops and facilities at customers sites open across the country," he said.

View the Pacific National advice

More Stories

australian trucking association big rigs coronavirustransport editors picks keep them open campaign pacific national road transport industry truck drivers
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates waiting for official declaration

        premium_icon Candidates waiting for official declaration

        News Council candidates have spent another day in limbo as the election results continue to update at a snail’s pace.

        Why tonight's 'Super Pink Moon' won't actually be pink

        premium_icon Why tonight's 'Super Pink Moon' won't actually be pink

        Lifestyle The moon will be bigger and brighter, but here's why it isn't pink

        Carjacking 'could have been catastrophic for unborn child'

        premium_icon Carjacking 'could have been catastrophic for unborn child'

        Crime Police believe they know the man responsible for a brazen car jacking

        OPINION: How long a pack of loo paper should last you

        premium_icon OPINION: How long a pack of loo paper should last you

        Offbeat We have done the math, here's the results