One commentator says it is unacceptable that the crew of the first plane since January from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan were allowed into city

One commentator says it is unacceptable that the crew of the first plane since January from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan were allowed into city

Sky News host Peta Credlin says it is "unacceptable" that the crew of a plane from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan were allowed into Sydney.

Meanwhile, Australians are being urged to "stay at home" this Easter to "lock in" the gains from weeks of harsh coronavirus restrictions, with Health Minister Greg Hunt describing the long weekend as "in many ways the most important weekend we may face in the whole course of the virus".

In his Easter message on Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison noted this year would be hard for many, with no large family gatherings or church services. "For Christians, not being able to gather does not diminish the hope that we have through this important Easter period," he said. "This year, we will live out our faith by doing the right thing."

There are more than 6100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia with 2773 in New South Wales, 1241 in Victoria, 966 in Queensland, 421 in South Australia, 495 in Western Australia, 111 in Tasmania, 100 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory .

The death toll now stands at 52.

Follow our live, rolling coverage below.

Originally published as 'Unacceptable': Outrage at Wuhan flight