Ultimate last-minute Christmas gift guide for all ages

Christmas gift guide 2019: Last minute present ideas for all ages

Overcrowded malls will be a hellscape of last-minute Christmas shoppers this week, all making a mad dash for the gifts they wish they had bought a month ago.

More than a third of Aussie shoppers ticked off their gift lists early but, in NSW, 16 per cent are bracing to go hard just days before the big bloke in red arrives, according to a new survey from the Tourism & Transport Forum.

On the organised side of this year's shoppers, women are ahead of men by almost 10 per cent, while Canberrans put the rest of the nation to shame with 53 per cent knocking off their gift lists last month.

Tourism & Transport chief executive Margy Osmond said, across the board, Aussies were spending less this year, with 53 per cent of those surveyed capping their Christmas spend at $500 and 31 per cent at $1000.

"Many Australians are out of the gates early in terms of Christmas shopping but they are not splurging this year," Ms Osmond said.

"There appears to be a degree of caution in the air when it comes to spending up big this year."

With two shopping days left and online deliveries now ruled out, pulling off a winning gift shop won't be easy. But, with careful planning, it's possible.

Many shopping centres are open until 10pm Sunday and midnight on Monday so make a list, check it twice - and get ready for some extreme gift shopping.

To help, The Sunday Telegraph has complied the ultimate SOS last minute Christmas gift guide.

TODDLERS

Keep the smallest family members happy with hands-on gifts like Play-Doh kits, bubble blowing toys, blackboards and chalk, beach toys, bucket and spade sets, Lego and anything Wiggles or Bluey.

Top picks

● Play-Doh Starter Set, $12, Kmart

● Bluey plush dolls, $12-$35, Target, Kmart, Dymocks,

● Lego Duplo Town Submarine Adventure $19, Target, Big W, Kmart,

Shop from home: E-tickets to SeaLife Sydney Aquarium. Visit sydneyaquarium.com.au

KIDS 4-8

Frozen, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park Lego sets are in hot demand this year, Baby Alive dolls are making a comeback and BeyBlade will keep kids entertained for hours. Boardgames for rainy days and outdoor equipment to keep them active are also good options.

Top picks

● Frozen Lego from $19-$99, Big W, Kmart, Target

● BeyBlade Burst Rise Hypersphere Starter Pack $18 and Beystadium $19, Big W

● Paw Patrol, Frozen's Elsa, Batman costumes, $25, Spotlight.

Shop from home: Ultimate Kids E-gift Card, $30 or $50, redeemable at stores including Dymocks, Timezone, Toyworld and Rebel Sport. Visit ultimategiftcards.com.au

X-Shot bubble balls $35.

TWEENS 9-12

If you have a reader, head to HarperCollinsto find the top picks for 9-12 year olds. Maybe try Morris Gleitzman's Funny Stories: And Other Funny Stories or David Walliam's The Beast of Buckingham Palace. You can't go wrong with Lego, journals, art supplies, DIY craft kits, Nerf blasters for sprinkler-free summer days and outdoor play equipment.

Top picks

● X-shot bubble balls, $38, Target

● Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Oh Snap Bundle, $99, Target

● The Ultimate Dreamcatcher Book and Kit, $10, Big W

● Build Your Own Solar System kit, $15, Kmart

Shop from home: SurfStitch E-gift card. Visit surfstitch.com

TEENS

Cruelty-free Lush gift packs are divine for socially conscious teens of all genders, starting from $19.95. For YouTube makeup fans, Sephora makeup kits are fun, while gamers will be happy with online subscriptions. Headphones, earpod kits, Netflix cards and phone cases are all winners.

Top picks

● Morphe X James Charles palette, $59, Mecca Maxima

● PlayStation online gaming subscription $79.95 for 12 months or X-Box digital gift card $100, available on PlayStation or X-Box websites.

● GoPro camera (4K Action Dual Screen Camera $99, Big W; GoPro HERO7 Silver 4K Action Video Camera, $298, Harvey Norman)

Shop from home: Red Bubble e-gift card for cool custom T-shirts, phone cases and more. Visit redbubble.com

20-SOMETHINGS

Unless otherwise specified, cash is king but, if a physical gift is a must, try these.

Top picks

● Cards Against Humanity, the despicable party card game, $44, Target

● A bottle of rosé or local craft beer. Head to Young Henry's cellar door and pick up a 1.89L Growler, the takeaway jug of beer you can buy and return to the brewery and minimise waste, $27, Young Henrys, 76 Wilford St, Newtown. Or try Riverside Brewing Co's six-packs of 69 Summer Ale ($24) and 55 Pale Ale ($27), cellar door, 3/2 N Rocks Rd, North Parramatta.

● Chromecast: Stream all the best online shows from mobile or laptop straight to the TV, $49, all electronic stores

Shop from home:The Iconic gift E-gift card. Visit theiconic.com.au

MUMS

Mums deserve spoiling at Christmas, so give them a little luxury - indulgent cosmetics, T2 gift packs, books, jewellery, pyjamas and spa treatments.

Top picks

● T2 Pick Your Six gift pack $50 or Steep for the Stars $80

● Myer Little Box of Beauty Gold Limited Edition $89 (19 deluxe samples worth $285)

● Nespresso Essenza Mini Solo Capsule Machine Black $129

Shop from home:Adore Beauty E-gift card. Visit adorebeauty.com.au

DADS

Skip socks and undies and go for beer and wine, sporting goods, camping gear, music, gadgets and things worthy of putting in a shed.

Top picks

● Bunnings e-gift card: $10 minimum

● Drone, from $49, JB Hi -Fi

● Glenfiddich Experiment 02 Project XX Scotch whisky, $105, Dan Murphy's

Shop from home: Adrenaline e-gift cards, 20-minute Jetpack and Jetboard flights $249, swimming with sharks from $255, V8 hot laps from $428. Visit adrenaline.com.au

GRANDPARENTS

Get your elders something to talk about. If they dote on the grandkids and have a smartphone, get them a mini pocket photo printer so they can print out family photos from their phone. Or order an Ancestry DNA kit which, while it won't arrive in time, is a talking point that will last for months. A Google Home Mini is a fun way to bring hands-free help to them in any room. Books, jigsaw puzzles and restaurant vouchers are good alternatives.

Top picks

● Kindle: Paperwhite 8GB, $169, Good Guys

● HP Sprocket Plus Photo Printer, $129, JB Hi-Fi

● Ancestry DNA kits, $89, ancestrydna.com.au

Shop from home: Booktopia vouchers. Visit booktopia.com.au

PETS

From spy-cams to GPS trackers for furry escape artists and cute outfits, there is no limit to entertaining pets and their doting owners this year.

Top picks

● Star Wars Purina pet toys, $14.99, Coles, Woolworths, Big W

● Cheerble Wicked Ball, which entertains pets all day, $79.95, Myer.

● Dogness Smart Camera Treater (a pet camera with treat-tossing capability and night vision), $169, JB Hi-Fi

Shop from home: Doggie day trip: send your pal for a all-day play with Doggie Day Care Farm Trips, from $70. Options include Farm Trips. Playground, a new magnesium pool with swimming lessons and dock dive training. As well as birthday parties, sleepovers and Christmas celebrations. doggydaycarefarmtrips.com.au

Cards Against Humanity $44.