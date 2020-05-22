Uh Oh! Botched home jobs have professionals seeing green

"Almost all our salons have reported customers wearing hats in to hide their mistakes, from some who have tried to trim their hair to colours that have gone very wrong."

Salons across Australia are on a rescue mission attempting to fix all the colouring and cutting sins committed while the country was in lockdown.

Price Attack Redbank Plaza's Bree Noendeng said her salon had seen a rush of clients who had used disastrous supermarket colours since reopening, while another Queensland salon had reported three customers came in with varying green shades in just one day.

"There can be no forgiveness with bleaching your hair and it can be tricky with the golden rule to only go a shade lighter at a time," Ms Noendeng said.

"Other mistakes have included customers coming in with colour patches, where they missed spots and had this colour banding and others with uneven hair after trying to cut it themselves.

Stylists are seeing a wide variety of DIY mistakes coming through their salons. Kevin Farmer

"We have had quite a few women come in who have been putting their hair in a pony tail, then flipping it forward to cut it and when they take out the band they have this 'v' shape where it cut unevenly because the way the hair is pulled back into the pony-tail."

Kayla Curlewis had tried to colour her hair four times, with it washing out each time.

"The instructions seem really vague and I guess I just wasn't following them to the letter," she said.

All salons have taken necessary precautions, enforcing the strictest of hygiene precautions to support their staff and customers in response to COVID-19 so everyone can rest assured of their safety.

Ms Noendeng said as restrictions lifted there would still be people in the at-risk group who would still prefer to keep self-isolating.

"Many salons will continue to provide free deliveries to those at risk, over 65 or with chronic health conditions that have been directed by the government to self-isolate at home," she said.

