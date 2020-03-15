Menu
UFC star shows off horror haematoma after brutal defeat

by Joe Miles
15th Mar 2020 12:49 PM

 

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has showed off her severely discoloured face for the first time since her brutal UFC 248 defeat.

The Polish fighter, 32, looked unrecognisable after she suffered a huge haematoma during her showdown with Weili Zhang, The Sun reports.

Jedrzejczyk was spotted as she left the hospital, but she kept her hood up and sunglasses on to hide her battered face.

She has now shared a snap with her 1.7 million Instagram followers that show the long-lasting effects of her injury.

The 32-year-old grinned as she posed for a photograph alongside her sister on the streets on Beverly Hills, California.

Fans immediately noticed the discolouration of the skin on her face, which is a common symptom following a haematoma.

A haematoma is a large bruise under the skin, when blood causes a major swelling which often needs to be drained surgically.

But she proudly showed off her war wounds from a fight which has been described as the greatest female MMA battle in history.

Inevitably, social media had some jokes after the fight.

 

The Polish star's head began to swell in the third round, but she remarkably managed to battle until the final bell.

After the fight, the former UFC Women's Strawweight Champion said: "You see my swelling. She did great.

"There was something missing but I felt all the punches and the swelling was bothering me.

"My head was going on and off. Congrats, champ. I'm very happy we had a good fight."

Both women were taken to hospital after the war that commentator Joe Rogan said was "the best fight I've called in women's UFC history".

After the fight, Zhang said she believed she had done enough to win.

"I was pretty sure I got it," said Zhang, through a translator. "It was a great performance. We are all martial artists here. We don't want trash talking. We want mutual respect."

This article was originally published in The Sun and republished with permission

