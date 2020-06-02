Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Uber To Layoff 3,000 Employees And Close Some Offices
Uber To Layoff 3,000 Employees And Close Some Offices
Travel

Uber taps Australia for world-first car rental trial

by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
2nd Jun 2020 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ride-sharing firm Uber will use Australia to test its first entry into the car rental market today, launching the new service in Brisbane before it rolls out to the rest of the country next week.

The new addition, called Uber Rent, will let users hire cars and catch a ride to them, in a move Uber Australia general manger Dom Taylor said was designed to support Australia's "domestic tourism sector" as coronavirus travel restrictions were lifted.

The addition could also open a new market for the beleaguered firm, which has laid off thousands of staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic and reported a $US2.9 billion loss in the first quarter of the year as demand for travel waned.

 

The world-first service, Uber Rent, will appear as an option in the company's app for half of all users in Brisbane today, and will be rolled out to half of Uber users in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, and the Gold Coast from next Monday.

Mr Taylor said it was designed to help Australians take road trips to holiday locations within the country and support the tourism industry's "recovery" now coronavirus restrictions were being removed.

"Many Australians don't have access to a car and we know more states are opening up every day so supporting the domestic tourism market is important," he said.

"More Australians will likely be heading out of town and this gives us another means to really challenge the decision to own a car."

Uber Rent will use car rental listings gathered from established firms such as Hertz and Enterprise by third-party aggregator CarTrawler, with prices ranging from $42 for a compact vehicle to $75 for an SUV.

CarTrawler chief commercial officer Aileen McCormack said the new partnership could play an important role in getting "people to move again" following travel bans.

Mr Taylor said users would also receive a $100 credit with their first car rental, to get them to and from the collection point.

The company's new car rental system is just the latest service trialled by ride-sharing services in an attempt to stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic that has dramatically affected travel.

Uber has also launched a delivery service, a pet transport service, and an option to hire drivers by the hour in Australia over the past three months.

Despite these efforts, and a rise in UberEats orders, the company reported a $US2.9 billion loss in the first quarter of 2020 and laid off 3700 full-time employees last month.

Other ride-sharing companies adding new services include Shebah, which added a delivery service called Drops in March, and Ola, which introduced a delivery service and a "super sanitised" version of its ride service called Ola Pro in April.

Originally published as Uber taps Australia for world-first car rental trial

More Stories

car hire car rental motoring road trip travel uber

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police establish two crime scenes after body found in creek

        premium_icon Police establish two crime scenes after body found in creek

        Crime Police have yet to identify the body found in a creek on the weekend, with two crime scenes now established.

        Fresh produce delivery the right direction for business

        premium_icon Fresh produce delivery the right direction for business

        News Fruit and Veg business finds way to bounce back and deliver

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News No new cases in Queensland as more restrictions are lifted

        Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        premium_icon Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        Health Qld Children’s Hospital emergency attendances down 40 per cent during COVID-19...