Two vehicle crash holding up traffic

A TWO vehicle crash is blocking traffic in Ipswich Central.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers received the call at 8.42am for the incident on Marsden and King Edward parades.

Traffic crash on the corner of Marsden Parade and King Edward Parade in Ipswich. Rob Williams

"(It is a) two vehicle traffic crash, both vehicles are blocking the traffic, Queensland Ambulance Service are on the scene," he said.

"Police officers are there and are requesting fireys and ambulances."

More to come...