Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman the crash occurred just after 4pm, and the boys were treated by paramedics, including a critical care team.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman the crash occurred just after 4pm, and the boys were treated by paramedics, including a critical care team.
Breaking

Two teenagers in a serious condition after crash

Zizi Averill
15th Jan 2020 5:23 PM | Updated: 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenage boys are in a serious condition after a motorcycle and ATV crash at Alligator Creek, 30km south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman the crash occurred just after 4pm, and the boys were treated by paramedics, including a critical care team.

One of the teenagers has been treated for a head injury an a abdominal laceration, while the other has been treated for a head injury, she said.

They have been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition.

alligator creek atv crash editors picks mackay mackay base hospital mackay crash motorcycle crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A divine gig to help our brave fireys

        premium_icon A divine gig to help our brave fireys

        News An Array of beautiful and classical pieces will ring out of an Ipswich church next month for a benefit concert

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS

        Valley women swipe right for ‘Tinder’ walking group

        premium_icon Valley women swipe right for ‘Tinder’ walking group

        News Described by a founder as “Tinder for walking”, a group exercise club is gaining...

        Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        premium_icon Single dad left ‘shocked’ by roadside drug test results

        Crime A magistrate has warned a father-of-four not to trust his dealer