Two prawn farms with suspected white spot outbreak

Two prawn famrs on the Logan River have had positive tests for white spot, three years after they were closed for deep cleansing to get rid of the disease.

TWO prawn farms are expected to be quarantined this morning after initial findings of a white spot outbreak.

It is unknown which two farms have been affected but Biosecurity Queensland officers visited all prawn farms on the river over the past two weeks after an outbreak of the disease on April 7 in Moreton Bay.

A cluster of crabs in the northern parts of Moreton Bay returned an initial positive result for the disease.

At the time, Biosecurity Queensland said no positive tests were found of prawns in the Logan River, where the farms were only getting back to full production this Easter.

This month, 125 mangrove swimming crabs from the bay were tested and 112 tested positive for the disease, which does not affect humans and only occurs in crustaceans.

Prawn farms at Rocky Point on the Logan River where Department of Fisheries banned fishing for crustaceans and prawns after an outbreak of white spot disease in 2016.

The Logan farms were subject to the disease in 2016, when seven farms were forced to empty their tanks and cleanse them with chlorine, bringing the industry to a standstill for nearly three years.

Biosecurity Queensland sent the preliminary tests from Moreton Bay to the Australian Animal Health Laboratory in Victoria for verification to ensure results were not false positives.

Australian Prawn Farmers Association executive Kim Hooper was expected to give an update on the Logan River prawn farms this morning.

