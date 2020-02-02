Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police tape.
Police tape. Contributed
Crime

Two people shot dead at Florida funeral

2nd Feb 2020 8:00 AM

Gunfire has erupted at a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement on Saturday that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2.30pm.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

No arrests were made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

More Stories

Show More
crime florida funeral shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pensioner ’shaken’ after claims police used excessive force

        premium_icon Pensioner ’shaken’ after claims police used excessive force

        News He alleges excessive force was used to remove him from his property. He claims he was left in the police car and it rolled when the handbrake wasn’t applied.

        Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        premium_icon Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        News Ipswich is in for a scorcher with temperatures set to soar

        Roads and regional residents priority for new candidate

        premium_icon Roads and regional residents priority for new candidate

        News A focus on roads and regional residents will form part of Brian Scott’s campaign...

        10 fun things for families to do this weekend

        premium_icon 10 fun things for families to do this weekend

        News From free movie nights to live music and drag queen bingo, here are a few of the...