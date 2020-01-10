Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Crime

Two of three Townsville prison farm escapees caught

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Jan 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the three men who ran away from Townsville's low-security prison farm have been arrested, police have confirmed.

Three prisoners at Townsville Correction Centre's low-security prison farm; Alex Leroy Ryan, 28, Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr, 18, and Anthony James Parkinson, 22, were flagged as escapees after failing to turn up for a roll call on Sunday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed two men had been taken into custody on Thursday.

28-year-old Ryan was arrested in Kirwan while it is understood 18-year-old Kerr handed himself in to police about 9.30pm last night.

22-year-old Parkinson was yet to be accounted for.

More Stories

Show More
crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greens announce mayoral candidate for March elections

        premium_icon Greens announce mayoral candidate for March elections

        Council News The candidate has vowed to develop a comprehensive disaster management plan and recognise a climate emergency.

        Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        premium_icon Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation.

        Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        premium_icon Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        Environment An Ipswich koala group and the Lock the Gate Alliance have a unique plan to help...

        Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        premium_icon Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        News Eager to do her part in the midst of Australia’s horror bushfires, creative...