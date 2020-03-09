Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

by Stephanie Bedo and Ben Graham
9th Mar 2020 7:45 PM

 

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with  75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north. 

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

coronavirus editors picks school children school closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up, up and away in a hot-air balloon

        premium_icon Up, up and away in a hot-air balloon

        News Hot air balloon company has featured in international marketing campaigns.

        Petrol prices set to fall amid coronavirus panic

        premium_icon Petrol prices set to fall amid coronavirus panic

        Money It's a rare piece of good news as stockmarkets continue to plunge

        Revealed: When supermarkets will restock toilet paper

        premium_icon Revealed: When supermarkets will restock toilet paper

        Offbeat SE Qld in the grips of a toilet paper shortage

        WANTED: Ten people police wish to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: Ten people police wish to speak to

        News Do you recognise any of these people?