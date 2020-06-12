Menu
Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

Christian Berechree
by
12th Jun 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:46 AM
TWO people from Maryborough have been killed in a truck crash near Torbanlea in the early hours of the morning.

A man and woman were travelling south in a sedan on the Bruce Highway about 1.45am.

They collided with a truck, also heading south and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured but was taken to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Investigations are continuing.

bruce highway fatal crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

