Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two injured in scaffolding collapse

by Erin Smith
11th May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE paramedics are treating two patients after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite north of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to Apex Drive, Kippa-Ring, at 12.11pm.

Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane
Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane

Two men were treated, their injuries are unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

There was no update on the second patient.

 

Originally published as Two injured in scaffolding collapse

scaffolding collapse worksite accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fun to begin with return of juniors

        premium_icon Fun to begin with return of juniors

        Sport The Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association have announced a date for the return of coaching programs.

        GALLERY: Wining and dining at Eat Local Week

        premium_icon GALLERY: Wining and dining at Eat Local Week

        News Check out the best pictures of the previous Eat Local Week events

        Busy night for emergency services

        premium_icon Busy night for emergency services

        News Busy night for emergency services

        IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court