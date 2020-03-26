Menu
Two patients in their 60s were rushed to the PA Hospital
Two injured after bike and vehicle collide

Darren Hallesy
26th Mar 2020 7:15 AM
WITH many people choosing to stay home during the Coronavirus pandemic the roads remain quieter than usual across the Ipswich region.

Last night only the one incident was recorded in Ipswich, when paramedics including critical care and the high acuity response unit were called to Bellevue Road in Goodna at 8.02pm for a reported vehicle and motorcycle collision. 

Two patients in their sixties were transported under lights and sirens to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A male suffered significant chest, abdomen and pelvic injuries and was transported in a critical condition. The second patient, a female, suffered a significant leg injury and was transported in a serious but stable condition.

Roads are expected to remain quieter for the foreseeable future, with the chance of a shower or two across the region for at least the next seven days keeping temperatures down.

