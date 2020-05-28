Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Homicide squad detectives are assisting an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead in a home this morning.
Homicide squad detectives are assisting an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead in a home this morning.
Crime

Police investigate the deaths of two elderly people

by Sarah McPhee
28th May 2020 7:41 PM

Two people have been found dead in a home in Melbourne's southeast.

Police said the man and woman were discovered deceased at a residential address in Notting Hill about 11am.

They are believed to be an elderly married couple.

The circumstances regarding their deaths, including whether they are suspicious, are still being determined.

"Detectives from Monash Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the matter with assistance from the Homicide Squad," Victoria Police said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

One neighbour of the Wooral Court residents said multiple emergency service vehicles had arrived on scene.

Peter Wrighter told The Age the couple who lived at the home had been there for more than a decade.

He told The Herald Sun he was "in shock" when he heard the sirens and saw the police.

Originally published as Two found dead in Melbourne home

crime deaths police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mob of armed ‘cowardly’ hoons in street fracas

        premium_icon Mob of armed ‘cowardly’ hoons in street fracas

        News Men attacked men with a baseball bat and car windscreens smashed during angry confrontation between residents and hoons.

        IN COURT: Full names of 36 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 36 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Ipswich’s cutest dingoes celebrate big milestone

        premium_icon Ipswich’s cutest dingoes celebrate big milestone

        News Animals spoiled with presents for their special day

        Craft hand sanitiser sales 'grind to halt'

        premium_icon Craft hand sanitiser sales 'grind to halt'

        Business Distiller Jason Hannay amended his licence to make sanitiser.