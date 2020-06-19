Menu
It’s time for the computer games to be replaced with real action. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Motor Sports

Two events axed from Supercars calendar

by Jai Bednall
19th Jun 2020 9:56 AM

SUPERCARS has made further changes to a revised calendar announced back in May, dumping events scheduled for New Zealand and Mt Panorama.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said races earmarked for The Bend and a second race at Mt Panorama were victims of COVID-19 circumstances.

Sandown has also been moved back to its traditional pre-Bathurst slot in September, while the season will finish under lights at the Sydney Motorsport Park in mid-December.

"When the draft calendar was released four weeks ago, our primary objective was to ensure we returned to racing as soon as possible," Seamer said.

"This allowed us to put a stake in the ground and ensure we returned to the track quickly following the COVID-19 shutdown.

"The calendar announced in May was based on the best information we had at the time.

"With an eye on 2021, teams and broadcast partners have agreed it is in all parties' best interests commercially and competitively to finish this year's campaign in December and start the new season in the New Year."

The 2021 schedule won't be announced until October but is expected to include a return to The Bend and the resumption of street circuits.

REVISED 2020 SCHEDULE

BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint - June 27-28

Truck Assist Winton - July 18-19

BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown - August 8-9

Townsville - August 29-30

Penrite Oil Sandown - September 19-20

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 - October 8-11

PIRTEK Perth - October 31-November 1

Tyrepower Tasmania - November 21-22

Sydney Motorsport Park - December 12-13

Jamie Whincup gives the restart a thumbs up. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)
