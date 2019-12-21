Two days left to go on Ipswich’s Christmas Wonderland

THERE are only two nights (Saturday, Sunday) to go for Ipswich’s favourite Christmas event, Christmas Wonderland.

Already 18,000 people have wandered through the magical light display in Nerima Gardens.

A spokesman from Ipswich City Council said the event had been at capacity even on midweek nights.

“There are queues in peak times but we are moving people through quickly and providing entertainment for the crowds while they wait to enter Wonderland,” he said.

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“Based on attendances, it is likely we will see close to 25,000 people go through over the 10 days, many from outside the region.”

“We had 15,000 in total last year over 9 nights (was planned for 12 but 3 cancelled due to storms).”

Christmas Wonderland designer Sharon Penny said there were 50,000 lights hanging in the garden – more than double last year.

“We’ve worked really hard to create a journey of discovery whereby visitors can immerse themselves in an experiential night of lights, colours and mesmerising effects,” she said.

Ms Penny said careful consideration had been given to the feel of the Japanese-style gardens and how to work with the natural environment.

“I spent many mornings sitting and contemplating within the gardens. I would take in every plant and tree and note the shape of the landscape,” she said.

“I’d consider the possibilities of working with the plant shapes and the reflective qualities of the garden pond.”

While she is excited about all the elements of this year’s display, Ms Penny said if she had to choose one as a favourite it would be the warmly-lit 250 floating origami boats.

Residents took to Ipswich City Council’s Facebook page to express their delight in this year’s display.

Danielle Brook: We went last night. It was amazing!!

Becky Belcher: Beautiful night out, thanks to those who crafted this … the kids were in awe of the fairy on stilts and the lights display.

Pauline Morrison: Just beautiful. We went last night and so worth the wait to get in. Absolutely amazing.

Christmas Wonderland is open from Friday, 13 December to Sunday, 22 December with festive food trucks, Christmas stalls and entertainment from 6pm, and the doors to Nerima Gardens open from 7.15pm to 10pm nightly.