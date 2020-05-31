Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An adult man was taken to hospital overnight with lacerations and bruising to his body from a rollover in Mt Coolum.
An adult man was taken to hospital overnight with lacerations and bruising to his body from a rollover in Mt Coolum.
News

Two accidents overnight

Darren Hallesy
by
31st May 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics attended two incidents in the Ipswich region overnight. 

In Gailes, paramedics transported one female in her twenties to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition for precaution following a single-vehicle into a pole on Old Logan Road at 2.40am.

Meanwhile in Wacol, four patients were assessed at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Campbell Avenue and Industrial Avenue at 10.58pm.

Two patients required transport to hospital and were subsequently taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries, the other two patients declined transport.

In today's weather it will be partly cloudy with a top of a pleasant 25 degrees. The mild temperatures will continue this way for at least the next week, with cooler, single figure mornings returning from Wednesday when it will drop to a minimum of five degrees. 

ambulance gailes motor vehicle accident wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex offender given second chance at freedom

        premium_icon Sex offender given second chance at freedom

        News A sex offender who dragged a woman from a busy Rockhampton street and attempted to rape her has been released from jail, despite breaching his supervision order.

        Exporters are finding new markets

        premium_icon Exporters are finding new markets

        Business Exporters profit from new markets

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        premium_icon Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        News Hundreds of millions of dollars expected for flood victims