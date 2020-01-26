TWICE AS NICE: Two named Lockyer Valley Citizen of Year

BIG EFFORT: Gae and Neil Simpson were both named Citizens of the Year in the Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards Ceremony. Picture: Ebony Graveur

WHEN you raise more than $350,000 for charity, it's hard to dodge the limelight.

For hotel owners Neil and Gae Simpson, their efforts were recognised at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards Ceremony when they nabbed the joint title for Citizen of the Year.

Neil said the pair were fortunate to be surrounded by a wonderful community.

"The fact we're lucky enough to own a hotel means we're the conduit between raising funds from the generous people in the community," Mr Simpson said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the award recognised those who contributed significantly to the region, resulting in the enhancement of community life.

"This year it really is citizens of the year and Neil and Gae support the community tirelessly," Ms Milligan said.

"They plan fundraising events, donate to schools and community groups - wherever funds are needed."

Each year, the couple hosts the Anzac Day function after the service at their RSL Queensland-recognised hotel, the Withcott Hotel.

"Neil and Gae are driving by their commitment to helping others and the Lockyer Valley as a community and, for that, we congratulate them," Ms Milligan said.

"Their commitment to the Withcott Anzac Service is to be commended."

Lockyer Valley Australia Day Award recipients:

*Citizen of the Year: Neil and Gae Simpson

*Young Citizen of the Year: Michaela Kammholz

*Junior Sports Award: Mitchell Toohey

*Arts and Cultural Award: Lockyer Regional Performing Arts Inc.

*Community Event of the Year: Gatton Hawks Anzac Day Match

*Community / Sporting Group of the Year: Lockyer Valley Rural Fire Brigade Group

*Volunteer of the Year: Valma Evans

*Mayoral Award: David Locke