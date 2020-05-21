Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV star Hagen Mills, 29, has died, with police investigating the matter as an attempted murder-suicide.
TV star Hagen Mills, 29, has died, with police investigating the matter as an attempted murder-suicide.
Celebrity

TV star dead in attempted murder-suicide

by Chelsea Hirsch
21st May 2020 9:00 AM

Actor Hagen Mills is dead after allegedly shooting the mother of his young child and then killing himself.

Mills - who has appeared in the TV series Baskets, created in 2016 by Zach Galifianakis and Louis CK, other projects - allegedly shot Erica Price outside her Kentucky home on Tuesday before taking his own life, per the local police department.

The actor appeared in a number of shows.
The actor appeared in a number of shows.

Mills, 29, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while Price, 34, is in a stable condition at the hospital after being found with "visible gunshot wounds to her arm and chest".

Price told officers that the gunman was Mills, who had shot her and then taken his own life, police said.

Price's mother and the couple's four-year-old daughter were present at the time but were not injured.

Mills moved back to Kentucky in 2018.
Mills moved back to Kentucky in 2018.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

In March, the actor was arrested and charged with first degree rape and sodomy, as well as kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that he was released on bail in May.

Mills' agent Elyah Doryon, who last spoke to the actor in April 2018 when Mills moved back home to Kentucky, told Page Six that he was a "talented actor and horseman with that classic Southern hospitality and charm".

Mills also appeared in Swedish Dicks, Bonnie & Clyde: Justified, Downhill and Star Light.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as TV star dead in attempted murder-suicide

crime hagen mills murder-suicide television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        premium_icon Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        Crime A pair of teenagers high on ice slammed a woman into concrete in a violent attack at popular shopping centre.

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: experience shows

        Music Buds are hard to rival for music, sound and phone talk quality

        Where you can watch a movie this Saturday

        premium_icon Where you can watch a movie this Saturday

        News A local weekend favourite for locals will reopen this Saturday

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland