TV chef’s ‘surprising’ food mash up

Matt Preston is known for his tasty kitchen creations — but this unusual idea for your Christmas leftovers will leave foodies divided.

Matt Preston is known for his tasty kitchen creations — but this unusual idea for your Christmas leftovers will leave foodies divided.

It's so important to use up your Christmas leftovers.

Not only because can you feast like a king on Boxing Day and it's great for the budget - but it's also really important for the environment to reduce food waste.

You can also get really creative. We actually challenge the Delicious food team and contributing chefs every year to come up with creative, easy ways to do leftovers and it's a really important part of every Christmas issue of the magazine.

Some of my slap up favourites include "everything" fritters, so leftover ham and whatever veg you have left in the crisper, maybe leftover Christmas peas, a tin of corn and cheese mixed into a fritter recipe is really easy and a great option for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Kerrie McCallum, Editor-in-Chief at Delicious has some tasty leftover ideas, like this beef and cheese jaffle. Picture: Supplied

I don't follow a recipe for this as you can make them as chunky or as flat as you want. Then serve with any leftover salads or leaves you have, or pickles, chutney or cornichons.

ULTIMATE LEFTOVER MEALS

You can even make the ultimate toastie with leftover Christmas bread, butter, ham and cheese, and throw a few pickled onions or cornichons in the mix, maybe a bit of chutney and you're sorted.

Or if you've got leftover beef you can up the ante with this jaffle recipe. You can even serve it with sweet potato fries for a filling meal.

You could make dumplings with leftover prawns and ham. Picture: Supplied

There are so many ways to use up salmon, ham, prawn and turkey and even cheese. Take inspiration from Asia with leftover prawn and ham dumplings or go for a hearty pea & ham soup. Another fave with our readers is turkey laksa.

If you've got fussy eaters at home, you could make a cheese scraps pasta bake or rustle up a prawn and green mango salad.

A simple salad can turn prawns into a tasty new meal by adding a fresh ingredient like mango. Picture: Supplied

DESSERTS

In terms of dessert, bread and butter pudding is an all-time favourite for me because it's so flexible. You can use leftover bread (stale bread is actually better in a pudding as it soaks in all the flavour), leftover croissants or even bagels or rolls. There's always cream or milk or eggs or custard left in the fridge and you only need 5-6 ingredients to get it right.

A cheat's Eton mess is also great and easy if you have leftover meringues or a pavlova base, smash it up into individual bowls, layer cream, and any leftover fruit on top, some passionfruit or mint, whatever you have, and that's a crowd pleaser.

Trifle is a great way to use up leftovers. And if you have a lot of leftover Christmas pudding, you can whiz it into crumbs in a food processor, combine with softened vanilla ice cream, and refreeze in a pudding bowl to make an ice cream cake. I often throw leftover nuts, chocolate or pitted cherries in too for good measure. There's a great example here.

Matt Preston’s idea for leftover Christmas cake is ‘surprisingly delicious’. Picture: Supplied

Matt Preston has the most surprisingly delicious recipe for leftover Christmas cake: he says to slice it up, fry it and serve with leftover good cheese. The sweet vs. salty makes for a winning combination. It sounds unusual but trust me, you need to try it!

For more Christmas recipe ideas head to Delicious.com.au