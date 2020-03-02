Menu
Former Ipswich City councillor Paul Tully.
Tully still undecided on council election run

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
FORMER councillor Paul Tully has waited until the eleventh hour to make a decision on whether he will make his political comeback in the 2020 local government elections.

Mr Tully told the QT on Friday that he would spend the weekend discussing the decision with his family, but he had still not made up his mind this morning

When asked earlier today he said a decision would be made within the next 12 hours.

Mr Tully was dismissed with the rest of Ipswich City Council in August 2018

He has until midday tomorrow to make a decision.

The former councillor was first elected in 1979 and was in the job for almost 40 years.

"I've had a genuine break I really hadn't had for almost four decades," Mr Tully told the QT last week.

In September Mr Tully ruled out his own run for mayor but said there was still a part of him that wanted to "fight the good fight" and make a return as a local councillors.

He also insisted there was no way he or his former councillor colleagues could have known about the scandals that had festered through council ahead of its dismissal in 2018.

He said he and his colleagues were punished for the deeds of others.

The former Division 2 representative would contest a seat for the Division 2 electorate, if he decides to run.

"I think the city has gone backwards under the administrator," he said.

"There's a lot of things that I think are wrong.

"Most of the new Division 2 comprises about 95 per cent of my old Division 2."

