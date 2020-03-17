Tully slammed by state member during parliament speech

MEMBER for Ipswich Jen Howard has slammed former councillor Paul Tully during Matters of Public Interest in parliament yesterday.

In her five-minute speech, the state MP made claims about Mr Tully's actions and behaviour during his time as an Ipswich City Councillor.

"I'd heard rumours that Paul Tully would be seeking re-election, and like a lot of Ipswich residents I recoiled in horror and disbelief at the thought," she said.

"Paul Tully was chair of council's Planning Committee. During that time, the council delegations were changed at his command, so that he would be privy to a draft of the council officer's report on every single development application before it was finalised.

"Armed with this, Tully could then deal directly with developers and council officers outside of the public scrutiny of formal council committee and full council meetings.

"No decision or recommendation could be finalised until Paul Tully had given it the nod.

"We know that dodgy deals were done as a result of this process and Ipswich people have paid the price."

Ms Howard went on to list other claims of how Mr Tully had spent ratepayers' money.

"Paul Tully operated his own private migration services consulting business from his council offices in Goodna. More misuse of ratepayers' dollars," she said.

"There are many damning facts about Paul Tully's performance as Ipswich City councillor. Things like his blatant misuse of discretionary funds, his establishment of the basically illegal Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd, and who could forget the Ipswich Community Charity Fund, known as the Ipswich Mayors Community Fund.

"It was originally established to help Ipswich people who had experienced natural disasters. Paul Tully is chair of that fund and it's got about $200,000 in it, I'm told.

"It can't be touched by council's administration, but we really do need to know what's happened to that money."

The MP said Tully's "biggest act of arrogance" was the actions that led to Ipswich's derelict CBD.

"I've been at events where Tully and Paul Pisasale joked about how they came to buy the CBD.

"Tully has said on several occasions that the decision was made when Paul Pisasale called him at 5am one day and said 'I've had an idea, I think we should buy the mall', to which Tully responded, 'Great idea, let's do it'.

"It's $121 million of ratepayer's money that has been lost to that CBD through their arrogance. They saw the $300 million-plus budget as their own personal play-thing."

Ms Howard had one clear message for voters.

"I would urge people in Division 2 to vote for a fresh new start on March 28. We need it, we deserve it."

The QT has contacted Mr Tully for comment. Mr Tully has never been charged by the CCC. He has maintained he never acted inappropriately as a councillor and denies having knowledge of any inappropriate actions by others within the council.