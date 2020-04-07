The true story behind that WWII donkey photo

Once again Facebook has reared its ugly, misinformed head and users of the social media platform have continued to not check their facts.

For the past week, a photograph doing the rounds on social media depicts a World War II soldier carrying a donkey on his back, supposedly to prevent the animal from inadvertently setting off landmines.

The mis-captioned photo has done the rounds on social media Facebook

Fact-checking website Snopes.com has revealed that the photograph was taken in 1958 during the Algerian War - 13 years after WWII ended.

As for the donkey supposedly being carried over landmines, "a legionnaire of the 13th Demi-Brigade of the Foreign Legion rescued a starving donkey and returned it to his base where, renamed Bambi, it served the unit as a mascot," said author Douglas Porch in his 1991 history of the Foreign Legion, as the website references.

Hopefully social media users take a minute to check the facts next time one of these photos appears on their news feed.