The trucking company involved in a fatal accident on Victoria's Eastern Freeway has been penalised for a string of safety breaches, including truck defects and using fatigued drivers.

NSW Police have issued 35 infringements to Connect Logistics, the owner of the semi-trailer driven by Mohinder Singh when he crashed on the freeway at Kew on April 22, allegedly killing four police officers who were impounding a vehicle in the emergency lane.

The semi-trailer that crashed on the freeway at Kew on April 22 was owned by Connect Logistics. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

Police and Transport for NSW inspected 61 trucks linked to the western Sydney company between May 5 and Wednesday at various locations, including Wetherill Park, Marulan, Wagga Wagga and Pine Creek.

They found two trucks had "major" defects, including oil leaks and excessive brake-pad wear, while 17 trucks had minor defects, including imbalanced brakes, headlight damage, unsecured bolts and inoperative lights.

One driver was charged with "critical hours" fatigue breaches and 15 drivers were issued with fines for overwork resulting in fatigue and "work diary administration issues".

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the force regularly responds to major truck crashes.

"We will continue to work with other police and road agencies to ensure that fleets are safe, and drivers fit and able to operate on our roads," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Singh, 47, has been charged with culpable driving causing the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney.

He is remanded in custody until a committal mention on October 1.

Originally published as Truck company in fatal crash penalised