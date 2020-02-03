Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Tropical low might intensify to cyclone

by Luke Hayes, luke.hayes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM senior forecaster Angeline Prasad said currently the low is sitting over the Gregory district, and will bring heavy rains, with a flood watch being issued for the Tanami Desert and Victoria River catchments.

"The highest totals (of rainfall) were around a tropical low currently sitting over the Gregory district - the low is expected to move west towards the Kimberley over the coming days, and it may intensify to cyclone strength north of WA later this week," she said.

But wet conditions in Darwin are not expected to significantly increase.

"The weak monsoonal weather over Darwin will continue (Monday and Tuesday), easing from later Wednesday, as the focus of the monsoonal weather will shift to areas in northern WA and the Eastern Top End," Ms Prasad said.

"By Thursday, Darwin is expected to return to monsoon break weather, with a medium chance of showers or storms."

cyclone rain tropical low weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50 JOBS: Food chain favourite is coming to Ipswich

        premium_icon 50 JOBS: Food chain favourite is coming to Ipswich

        Business The popular Mexican chain is bringing another restaurant to the city. About 50 jobs will need to be filled.

        How to stay fit for less than the price of a cup of coffee

        premium_icon How to stay fit for less than the price of a cup of coffee

        News This preventive health program is aimed at helping people of all ages keep active...

        Wiggles confirm Ipswich shows

        premium_icon Wiggles confirm Ipswich shows

        Family Fun The Wiggles announce three shows for one day only at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

        EXCLUSIVE: Former MP’s tilt for council over before it began

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Former MP’s tilt for council over before it began

        News Former state MP Ian Rickuss has pulled out of the council elections, but not before...