Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Trio face sentences over esky manslaughter

18th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men who put a drug dealer in a fishing esky, deprived him of food, and assaulted him should each be sentenced to more than 10 years in jail, prosecutors say.

Shaun Barker's remains were found charred and scattered in a remote forest north of Brisbane months after he was reported missing in 2014.

 

Matthew Leslie Armitage. Picture: Supplied
Matthew Leslie Armitage. Picture: Supplied

 

Stephen John Armitage. Picture: Supplied
Stephen John Armitage. Picture: Supplied

 

Stephen John Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean are being sentenced for manslaughter after an appeal court overturned their murder conviction last year.

Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied
Supplied photo of Shaun Barker, who was tortured, kept in an esky and killed. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

Show More
crime drug dealer editors picks esky murder manslaughter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burst pipe causing delays on main road

        premium_icon Burst pipe causing delays on main road

        News You might want to avoid this part of town this morning if you're heading out of Ipswich on Brisbane Road

        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education See where you school ranked in our special interactive

        IN COURT: Full names of 118 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 118 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Safety concerns force busy Ipswich bridge to close

        premium_icon Safety concerns force busy Ipswich bridge to close

        News The decision is expected to cause more congestion.