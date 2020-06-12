Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
12th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Last night the Greater Springfield Community said goodbye to Two Butcher's Steve McMeniman by lighting up the sky with fireworks.

One half of Two Butchers, Ken Kearney said the fireworks display was a way for the community to say goodbye to Steve who died of cancer late last month.

"It was a way for the community to say bye to Steve.He was so popular in the area and obviously not everyone could go to the funeral cause of COVID-19 limitations," he said.

Springfield City Group's Naren Sinnathamby and Pastor Phil Cutcliffe were instrumental in helping to put together the fireworks display to honour Steve Mr Kearney said.

"From all reports there were quite a few people who went out of their way to take the time to have a look at the fireworks," he said.

Mr Kearney said Steve would continue to be remembered for all the great work he did with local charities.

"The community support just shows how incredible he was and it has been tremendous the support we've been shown by the community."

Read more stories by Samtui Selave

local butchers
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

        premium_icon Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

        Crime Six months later and police are still searching for the driver responsible for Julie Thomsen’s death.

        IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        premium_icon Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        News If the zone is removed the speed limit will revert to 70kms per hour.

        Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        premium_icon Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        Crime Police charge three men for allegedly destroying five boats