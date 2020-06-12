Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

Last night the Greater Springfield Community said goodbye to Two Butcher's Steve McMeniman by lighting up the sky with fireworks.

One half of Two Butchers, Ken Kearney said the fireworks display was a way for the community to say goodbye to Steve who died of cancer late last month.

"It was a way for the community to say bye to Steve.He was so popular in the area and obviously not everyone could go to the funeral cause of COVID-19 limitations," he said.

Springfield City Group's Naren Sinnathamby and Pastor Phil Cutcliffe were instrumental in helping to put together the fireworks display to honour Steve Mr Kearney said.

"From all reports there were quite a few people who went out of their way to take the time to have a look at the fireworks," he said.

Mr Kearney said Steve would continue to be remembered for all the great work he did with local charities.

"The community support just shows how incredible he was and it has been tremendous the support we've been shown by the community."

Read more stories by Samtui Selave