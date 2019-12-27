Treats we just can’t say no to

For the first time in history, Coles stores across the state are selling hot cross buns a day after Christmas.

WE all joke about the fact that hot cross buns go on sale on Boxing Day.

We are bashed around the head by retail giants who go from promotion to promotion.

It is incredible that something that is traditionally eaten in April can be on sale alongside the half price Christmas advent calendars on Boxing Day.

Jokes aside, it’s a symptom of how we as a nation have decided to spoil ourselves, and it’s also the reason why we are one of the fattest nations on earth.

I have a theory on this, so bear with me here.

When I was a kid in the 70s, on a Saturday night I was allowed to have a Coca-cola when at the pub with my parents. Back then it was considered a treat.

Then someone, probably from the sugar industry, decided that if you wanted a soft drink every day, why not?

Fast forward to 2019 and we are a nation addicted to soft drinks, sugar and energy drinks.

There’s no such thing as ‘treats’ any more, and there are people who wake up and reach for a soft drink. So having hot cross buns on sale for five months of the year, shows that we still haven’t learnt to show any kind of restraint or control.

How long before we see mince pies and puddings for sale 365 days a year?

Don’t laugh, it’ll happen.

Darren Hallesy