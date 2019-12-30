Baby born to transgender man from transgender woman sperm
A transgender man has given birth to his non-binary partner's baby using sperm donated by a transgender woman.
Reuben Sharpe, 39, transitioned to a man 12 years ago, but stopped taking testosterone injections after deciding he wanted to get pregnant, The Sun reports.
Reuben and his non-binary partner Jay - who identifies as neither a man or a woman - welcomed the birth of little Jamie three months ago in Brighton, Sussex.
The sperm was donated by a transgender woman and inserted into Reuben's womb by a transgender doctor.
Reuben told The Sunday Mirror that three-month-old Jamie makes him feel "complete."
He said: "It's taken six years to get this far, but now we have a baby in our arms and that was the end goal. I finally feel complete.
"It wasn't that I was desperate to have the birthing experience or pregnancy experience, but I wanted a child and I had the facility to do it.
"Both of our families love kids. I was so glad my family were as excited about our baby as they were their other grandkids.
"I was really slow to get a bump so some people thought I was just putting on a lot of weight. One sweet old guy we lived near kept telling me I'd eaten all the pies!
"When I told him, he was so overjoyed for us and said he'd get the fireworks out."
Reuben met wedding snapper Jay, 28, in a pub in Brighton - and the pair immediately hit off.
As they grew closer, he broached the topic of kids with Jay - who had a double breast removal after identifying as non-binary.
Reuben said: "If they didn't want kids we'd have to break up. I managed to bring up the subject but luckily Jay was open to the idea."
Jay added: "It just seemed right - we wanted to raise kids similarly."
This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.