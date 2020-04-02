Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New coronavirus 2019-ncov. 3D illustration
New coronavirus 2019-ncov. 3D illustration
Health

Toowoomba records second COVID-19 death

Tobi Loftus
by
2nd Apr 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 85-year-old man has died in the Toowoomba Hospital overnight after complications due to COVID-19, Queensland's Health Minister Steven Miles confirmed this morning.

"Queensland has confirmed it's third death (in the state) overnight," Mr Miles said.

"An 85-year-old man passed away in the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service region in the Toowoomba Hospital overnight.

coronaviruspromo

"Condolences from all of Queensland go to that gentleman's family, who are of course grieving right now.

"Each of these deaths reminds us of just how important our effort to stop the spread of this outbreak, to slow the spread of this outbreak is."

It is the second death related to the coronavirus in the Toowoomba Region. 

Toowoomba man Garry Kirstenfeldt died on March 25 in the Toowoomba Hospital after contracting COVID-19 on the Voyager of the Seas cruise ship.

The man's death has taken Queensland's coronavirus death toll to four. 

Six people were yesterday diagnosed with coronavirus in the Darling Downs region, bringing the total cases in the region to 37.

There are now 29 people who have tested positive for the virus in Toowoomba, four in Oakey, two in Kingaroy, one in Warwick and one in Miles.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba editors picks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Next week, 60 of News Corp Australia's papers won't be printed and the reason is not coronavirus.

        How to bring health care home over the phone

        premium_icon How to bring health care home over the phone

        News The expansion of telehealth services means patients and doctors in Ipswich can...

        Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

        premium_icon Blow for patients, visitors, as shuttle bus suspended

        News Decision was made “to help stop the spread of coronavirus”

        Woolworths to change operating hours

        premium_icon Woolworths to change operating hours

        News Your local Woolworths may change operating hours from today