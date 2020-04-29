Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Go Fund Me has been set up for former Ipswich City Councillor David Morrison.
A Go Fund Me has been set up for former Ipswich City Councillor David Morrison.
News

Tragedy strikes for former Ipswich City councillor

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
29th Apr 2020 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE IPSWICH community is rallying together to raise funds for former councillor David Morrison after he suffered a heart attack and basically lost everything in a house fire on the same night, earlier this week.

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe shared the news on social media calling for the community to help Mr Morrison and his family if they could during this time.

“One of our long term community leaders, David Morrison, has had a tragic time of late,” his post read.

“He and Susan were staying in a granny flat and they didn’t have their own insurance and are still to find out if their contents will be covered.

“David and Susan have basically lost everything. David is in hospital getting treatment at present and he doesn’t have work.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Mr Morrison and his family and it has already raised more than $4500.

“For those who’d like to contribute to show how much as a community we care please feel free to donate whatever you can to help get them and the family back on their feet after such awful circumstances,” the page read.

You can make a donation via the Go Fund Me page.

cr david morrison david morrison go fund me heart attack house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The importance of the flu vaccine this year

        premium_icon The importance of the flu vaccine this year

        News 'If you think you don’t need to get vaccinated yourself, do it for your family and friends.'

        A safer way to travel

        premium_icon A safer way to travel

        News 'We had to do self defence and first aid training'

        Getting to the heart of what makes a guide dog so special

        premium_icon Getting to the heart of what makes a guide dog so special

        Pets & Animals Handler Heather Kidd shares why her guide dog, Julia, is so special

        Fireys rush to kitchen fire after hot oil ‘self-ignites’

        premium_icon Fireys rush to kitchen fire after hot oil ‘self-ignites’

        Offbeat A Laidley kitchen has suffered smoke damage after a pan of oil burnt.