Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Trafficker’s $18.5m deal with one buyer

by Cheryl Goodenough
24th Apr 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man who ran a drug trafficking business that was "breathtaking" in scale should spend at least 18 years in jail, a court has heard.

Ngoc Tang Phan was paid $18.5 million for about 100kg of methamphetamine sold to a syndicate that was just one of his customers, says crown prosecutor David Finch.

Ngoc Tang Phan. Photo Supplied
Ngoc Tang Phan. Photo Supplied

He also sold heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Phan, 38, spoke in code when discussing his deals and used gestures, pointing to different parts of his face to indicate various types of drugs, to avoid being caught.

He also packaged the drugs distinctively and used runners to conduct the day-to- day operations of the business.

Mr Finch said Phan's drug business was very sophisticated and its scale "breaktaking".

Phan pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday to trafficking between April 2013 and June 2016.

He will be sentenced on a date yet to be decided.

Originally published as Trafficker's $18.5m deal with one buyer

brisbane supreme court drug offences drug trafficking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ice driver ‘blacks out’ and crashes into pub

        premium_icon Ice driver ‘blacks out’ and crashes into pub

        News Late night crash into historic hotel caught on CCTV

        Man loses fight to win back lawyer status

        premium_icon Man loses fight to win back lawyer status

        News Man loses appeal to become a lawyer again

        Man escapes injury in hwy truck fire

        premium_icon Man escapes injury in hwy truck fire

        News A man was uninjured when a truck caught fire this morning

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained