Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
For weeks teachers have shared on social media their feelings of insignificance while stuck inside the coronavirus edition of education pinball.
For weeks teachers have shared on social media their feelings of insignificance while stuck inside the coronavirus edition of education pinball.
Opinion

Time for teachers to resist their own toxic pandemic

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
26th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S clear this pandemic has exacerbated chronic problems within our education system. But will it change anything?

For weeks teachers have shared on social media their feelings of insignificance while stuck inside the coronavirus edition of education pinball. But given most of these statements are published anonymously, I suspect that's as far as this protest will go.

And I get it.

The NSW Department of Education have perfected the art of silencing their 90,000-plus workforce with a casualised industry to ensure a majority submissive labour force and a Code of Conduct designed to punish anyone who speaks out about in-house abuse or exploitation.

 

 

It's hard to imagine that, only three years ago, I was at the mercy of the Department and NSW Teacher's Federation who showed a constant lack of support, care or transparency toward myself and countless other staff across the state.

I simply didn't exist until the annual fees were due.

I made a personal stand against their appalling treatment, not by complaining anonymously on social media, but by separating from the profession all together. They didn't deserve my skills or talent, which is now appreciated and utilised in my role at The Daily Examiner.

I sympathise with teachers suffering from this latest Department disaster, but how much more abuse will they put up with before they actually do something about it?

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        New Early Learning Centre for Greater Springfield

        premium_icon New Early Learning Centre for Greater Springfield

        News New development could mean more jobs for region

        Push for Queenslanders to see own state

        premium_icon Push for Queenslanders to see own state

        Travel Push for Queenslanders to travel around own state

        Mammoth project drives hiring spree

        premium_icon Mammoth project drives hiring spree

        News Queensland’s biggest infrastructure project is hiring