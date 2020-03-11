Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Townsville on flood watch as cyclone chances firm up

by TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN
9th Mar 2020 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An initial flood watch for North Queensland has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology as the chance of Cyclone Gretel forming is heightened to 'moderate'.

The Bureau advises that widespread heavy rainfall is possible from Wednesday, associated with the likely development of a tropical low / cyclone in the Coral Sea and a separate area of heavy rainfall moving up the east coast.

"Rainfall totals over northern parts of the Flood Watch area are very dependent on the location, development and movement of the tropical system. At this stage, it is likely that the system will move southeastwards away from the Queensland coast which would lead to an easing of rainfall from Friday," the bureau's warning reads.

 

 

The bureau said catchments within the Flood Watch area are relatively wet from rainfall over recent weeks and will therefore be more responsive to heavy rainfall, with riverine flooding possible from Wednesday.

Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes is possible throughout the Flood Watch area, particularly in the areas of heaviest rainfall.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

  • Jardine River
  • Ducie, Jackson and Skardon Rivers
  • Wenlock River
  • Embley and Mission Rivers
  • Watson River
  • Archer and Coen Rivers
  • Holroyd and Kendall Rivers
  • Coleman and Edward Rivers
  • Mitchell River
  • Staaten River
  • Jacky Jacky Creek
  • Olive and Pascoe Rivers
  • Lockhart River
  • Stewart River
  • Normanby River
  • Jeannie River
  • Endeavour River
  • Daintree River
  • Mossman River
  • Barron River
  • Mulgrave and Russell Rivers
  • Johnstone River
  • Tully River
  • Murray River
  • Herbert River
  • Black River
  • Ross and Bohle Rivers
  • Haughton River
  • Burdekin River to Burdekin Falls Dam
  • Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam
  • Don and Proserpine Rivers
  • Pioneer River

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Repeat police spitter free after brief jail time

        premium_icon Repeat police spitter free after brief jail time

        News Court hears offender ‘intoxicated’ when he spat at police officer

        How real estate icon Ken Boettcher helped shape Ipswich

        premium_icon How real estate icon Ken Boettcher helped shape Ipswich

        News He walked into a real estate agency and bought all the properties

        Pet owner banned over ‘squalid’ animal conditions

        premium_icon Pet owner banned over ‘squalid’ animal conditions

        News A father of four has been fined and banned from owning pets after facing animal...

        Tully’s comments called out by investigative body

        premium_icon Tully’s comments called out by investigative body

        News The comments related to complaints and possible investigations.