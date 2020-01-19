Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.
A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.
Crime

Man accused of 56 child sex crimes spanning decades

by TESS IKONOMOU
19th Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man charged with more than 50 sex offences remains behind bars and will next face court on Monday.

The 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17 and one count of sexual assault after the investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons, was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday, his matter was adjourned.

Detectives from the Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
child sex offences crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        premium_icon Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        Council News The hit to tourism operators - one reported a 90 per cent drop off in its usual November to January trade - has flown on to other businesses.

        MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

        premium_icon MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

        News Wait times for NDIS access in Queensland were shorter than the national average...

        Why residents in this postcode say they are missing out

        premium_icon Why residents in this postcode say they are missing out

        News Residents of the southern sector of 4306 are still waiting on Australia Post to...

        Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        premium_icon Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        News Dozens of Ipswich artists have picked up their paintbrushes to help raise money...