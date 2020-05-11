THE tourism industry has expressed relief that Tourism Minister Kate Jones has kept the key portfolio in the Cabinet shake-up following the shock resignation of Jackie Trad.

Ms Trad resigned as Deputy Premier and Treasurer on Sunday, a day after standing aside amid revelations of a Crime and Corruption Commission probe into her alleged involvement in the appointment of a new high school principal in her South Brisbane electorate.

Ms Jones has also taken on the role of State Development Minister in a major reshuffle the saw her predecessor Cameron Dick appointed Treasurer and Health Minister Steven Miles become Deputy Premier.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the industry was relieved Ms Jones had kept her tourism portfolio as it began the long fight back from the crippling COVID-19 crisis.

Daniel Gschwind said the industry was glad Kate Jones kept her tourism portfolio. Pic Annette Dew

Mr Gschwind said it would provide stability for a $16 billion industry that was critical to rebuilding the state's economy.

"Ms Jones has been a strong and highly committed advocate for our industry in the Queensland Cabinet and we are relieved that she has retain this important responsibility," he said.

"With the Minister's co-operation, the tourism industry has been given a high priority within the government's crisis response and we are keen to continue on a purposeful path towards recovery."

Mr Gschwind said Ms Jones' new state development responsibilities would give opportunities for tourism to be more directly linked to the broader re-positioning of the state's economy.

"A steady and collaborative partnership between government and industry is more important than ever, as we face one of the biggest challenges ever," he said.

"We look forward to working to rebuilding our industry with Minister Jones, without distraction and disruption."

Originally published as Tourism boss welcomes Cabinet reshuffle