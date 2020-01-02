Touching notes for exhausted fireys

As the country is overcome by grief and political division, the one constant has been the respect and adoration towards the brave firefighters.

Signs and posters, many hand drawn, have been popping up across bushfire devastated corners of the country as Australians say thank you to firefighters.

But some cards drawn by children are arresting as they show the reality of the crisis through the eyes of our littlest citizens.

The firefighters have been on the front lines for months, helping to save lives and homes through breathtaking bravery, precision and skill.

Communities across the country have shown their gratitude for those firefighters who have saved or devoted time to help protect property and lives through simple but touching notes.

Some have left simple messages.

'Thank you fireys'.

Thank you cards are seen at the NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters in Sydney. Picture: Evans/Getty Images.

Young ones have made special cards, some showing flames lapping at houses and waterbombing helicopters soaring overhead.

Heartfelt Thank You cards made by a 6 year old I know to be hand delivered to the firefighters on the fronts lines today. ❤️🙏🏽#AustraliaBurns #NSWFires pic.twitter.com/ehdb70EfkH — Mariam Veiszadeh (@MariamVeiszadeh) December 21, 2019

One woman dedicated the roof of her home to her appreciation.

My mother painted a “thank you firies” message on her roof so that the firefighters can see when they fly over in helicopters. They stopped a fire 20 meters from her home. pic.twitter.com/mYnTEzHsb1 — Dr Skye Cleary (@Skye_Cleary) January 1, 2020

And one note expressed gratitude by inviting "amazing" fireys to help themselves to the contents of her home.

To the "amazing" fireys, thank you.

Rachel Rowe included details of sources of water and other items on their property that may be of help to crews.

"Hello amazing fireys. 5000 litres in concrete tank next to shed - direct line primed to petrol genie in little dog kennel," the note read.

"Maybe 2000 litres in house tanks below veggie garden. Plus plunge pool on deck."

Ms Rowe also noted their was fuel in the carport and made sure to write that all people and pets had been evacuated from the property.

"Back door to house open. Help yourself to food/drinks in fridge," she wrote.

"The house is most important. If we lose the rest [it] doesn't matter.

"THANK YOU. You guys rock our world. Be safe."

While one note left by a firefighter from the Urunga RFS went viral and touched the hearts of the nation.

You people ROCK BIG TIME!!!!!!👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👏👏🌈🌈😎 Posted by Paul Sekfy on Saturday, 9 November 2019

"It was a pleasure to save your house," the note read.

"Sorry that we could not save your sheds.

"PS: we owe you some milk."

The cards and picture are arresting as they show devastation but drawn by kids. Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images)