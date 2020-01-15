Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In an earlier tweet, King wrote that diversity was not even discussed in the categories he was tasked with nominating
In an earlier tweet, King wrote that diversity was not even discussed in the categories he was tasked with nominating
News

Top writer under fire for ‘ignorant’ tweet

by Ben Cost
15th Jan 2020 11:29 AM

STEPHEN King is under fire on Twitter after downplaying the role of diversity in selecting this year's Academy Award nominees.

"I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality," the 72-year-old tweeted. "It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong."

In an earlier tweet, King wrote that diversity was not even discussed in the categories he was tasked with nominating.

"As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in just 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay," he explained. "For me, the diversity issue - as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway - did not come up."

The author of It, Carrie and The Outsider, a "creepy" thriller series that just started streaming on Foxtel Now, was instantly eviscerated by many on social media, including Selma and When They See Us director Ava DuVernay, who has championed diversity in Hollywood.

Author Stephen King has sparked fury over his comments. Picture: Joe Kohen/Getty Images the New Yorker
Author Stephen King has sparked fury over his comments. Picture: Joe Kohen/Getty Images the New Yorker

"When you wake up, meditate, stretch, reach for your phone to check on the world and see a tweet from someone you admire that is so backward and ignorant you want to go back to bed," she wrote.

Author Roxane Gay also joined in, writing, "As a fan, this is painful to read from you. It implies that diversity and quality cannot be synonymous. They are not separate things. Quality is everywhere but most industries only believe in quality from one demographic. And now, here you are."

"Uh oh … Stephen King is against affirmative action??? I hope he's ready to be cancelled by all the people that LOVE him when he hates on Trump," tweeted comedian Tim Young.

The controversial statement came after multiple articles decried the fact that all nominees for the 2020 Best Director Oscar are white and male - even after the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite forced the Academy to adopt diversity reforms.

Jennifer Lopez was a shock snub for Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers.
Jennifer Lopez was a shock snub for Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers.

The LA Times' Jen Yamamoto pointed out that only five women have been nominated for Best Director in the Oscars' nearly 100-year history, with Kathryn Bigelow (Hurt Locker) being the only female director to win the accolade.

King has since spoken out about his comments, tweeting a few hours later: "The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is make sure everyone has the same fair shot, regardless of sex, colour, or orientation. Right now such people are badly under-represented, and not only in the arts."

He followed it up with: "You can't win awards if you're shut-out of the game."

This article originally appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

More Stories

Show More
diversity editors picks political correctness stephen king the oscars

Just In

    Video that got a man sacked

    Video that got a man sacked
    • 15th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Pretty bleak’: Green on The Gap not an end to heartache

        premium_icon ‘Pretty bleak’: Green on The Gap not an end to heartache

        News Signs of new life at the burnt-out section of the highway have brought hope to many, but there is a long road ahead.

        Multi-level social housing complex on cards for CBD

        premium_icon Multi-level social housing complex on cards for CBD

        News Works have started on what will be a multi-level social housing apartment building...

        Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

        premium_icon Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

        News He was sitting in the scrub when police showed up to move the man to a safer...

        Family loses everything after dream home burns down

        premium_icon Family loses everything after dream home burns down

        News They were woken by their neighbours about 4am, who alerted them to a fire in their...