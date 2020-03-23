Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Toowoomba school staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

Tobi Loftus
by
23rd Mar 2020 8:49 AM | Updated: 9:06 AM

A ST Joseph's College staff member has tested positive to COVID-19, the Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools has announced. 

The organisation's executive director Dr Patrick Coughlan said the staff member tested positive after a period of self-isolation.

"Advice from Queensland Health is that the staff member was not infectious whilst in attendance at the College prior to self-isolating, and consequently there is no increased risk to students or staff," Dr Coughlan said.

"As a result, students and staff do not need to be isolated nor does the College need to close. 

"The parent community has been informed and further updates will continue if necessary. 

"The staff member will remain isolated until cleared by the relevant medical professionals to return to work. 

coronaviruspromo

"The College continues to remain in contact with health professionals and will follow any advice received to ensure the safety of students and staff."

Seven people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Toowoomba.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba covid 19 editors picks toowoomba education
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        So drunk he didn’t even realise he was abusing his ‘mate’

        premium_icon So drunk he didn’t even realise he was abusing his ‘mate’

        News A man who hurled abuse at a woman and her child claimed they were his friends, and he was too drunk to remember.

        Four new confirmed coronavirus cases in region

        premium_icon Four new confirmed coronavirus cases in region

        Breaking The total number of local coronavirus cases has risen to eight.

        Beautician blames brother for getting caught up in drug deal

        premium_icon Beautician blames brother for getting caught up in drug deal

        Crime ‘She acted as a conduit for her brother and a customer of his’.

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        Health Australian life is set to change dramatically from today