Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BAIL REFUSED: Lynn Fay Anderson, one of the nine people charged with the murder of a Toowoomba woman, has been refused bail.
BAIL REFUSED: Lynn Fay Anderson, one of the nine people charged with the murder of a Toowoomba woman, has been refused bail.
News

Toowoomba murder accused refused bail

Blake Antrobus
8th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the nine people charged with the murder of a regional Queensland woman will remain behind bars.

Lynn Fay Anderson applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

She and eight others — Christine Maree Hall, Rhonda Ann Hall, Ty Peter Fing, Ashley Aaron Fing, Rhianna Jade Fing, Jana Leigh Hall, Shiralee Fernando and Joshua James Lingwoodock — have been charged with the murder of Toowoomba mum Debbie Combarngo in 2018.

The group will face a committal hearing on June 20.

Police allege the group attacked Ms Combarngo in her unit and inflicted injuries that caused her death.

Debbie Combarngo.
Debbie Combarngo.

During the application, Ms Anderson claimed she was not present in the room when the alleged murder took place.

Justice Peter Callaghan said she could still be charged under section eight of the Criminal Code.

The court heard the alleged murder was committed just days after Ms Anderson was released from prison.

Justice Callaghan refused bail, saying Ms Anderson’s criminal history demonstrated “a propensity to flout the authority of court orders”.

— NewsRegional

bail application brisbane supreme court murder toowoomba wilsonton nine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        premium_icon JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        News If you are looking for work, here are a list of positions that need to be filled right now

        Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

        premium_icon Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

        Crime A police officer was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

        Busy mum defending importance of down time

        premium_icon Busy mum defending importance of down time

        Parenting 'Be kind to yourself and don’t compare your situation'

        Patients left waiting as ramping rates increase at Ipswich

        premium_icon Patients left waiting as ramping rates increase at Ipswich

        News 'Queenslanders deserve a world-class public health system'