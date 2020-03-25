Toowoomba court commits pair to trial on murder charge

TWO men charged with the murder of missing man Sam Price-Purcell have been committed to stand trial.

Leyburn man Michael Jay Evans, 37, and Owen James Harris, 31, of Roma, are each charged with the murder of Mr Price-Purcell at Helidon or elsewhere on or about February 16, 2015.

They are also each charged with interfering with a corpse.

Mr Price-Purcell, then 28, has not been seen or heard from since that date.

During a committal hearing in Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday for Harris, witness Joanne Williams said "Mick" (Evans) had turned up at the then home she shared with an ex-partner.

She said her ex-partner was gathering clothes in their bedroom and said he had to give Mick clothes as Mick's were covered in blood.

She said her partner told her to stay in the room but she sneaked out to see her partner burning Mick's clothing while Mick showered.

She said Mick had then told her he had strangled and shot someone.

Under cross examination by defence barrister Frank Martin, Williams admitted she had been using drugs at that time but had reduced her drug use and was in full employment.

Police claim Evans had admitted to investigators he picked up Mr Price-Purcell in a yellow car and was seen with him on February 16, 2015.

Ms Williams told the court a yellow SS Commodore and a black car had turned up at her property that same night.

Neither of the accused has been required to enter a plea to their respective charges and both remain in custody.

At the conclusion of the committal hearing, Mr Martin said he had no submissions to make and consented to his client being committed to trial.

Magistrate Damian Carroll therefore remanded Harris in custody and committed him to stand trial in Toowoomba Supreme Court at a date to be set.