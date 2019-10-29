Menu
Flexshield Group's Isobooth, one of the Toowoomba company's COVID-19 innovations.
News

Toowoomba company's virus innovation creates global interest

21st Apr 2020 5:00 AM
A TOOWOOMBA-BASED health and safety organisation's innovative ideas have generated interest from food producers across the country, and even as far away as the US. 

For hospitals, medical centres, and healthcare services, Flexshield Group have created the Isobooth, designed to provide a rapid, hygienic workspace.

Flexshield Group director Ronnie Evenden said the design ensured medical professionals were kept safe while  assessing patients.

"The Isolation Booth provides a clean and safe environment for clinical staff to perform base level examinations and oversee swab testing for viruses," he said. 

"It allows for complete isolation without the need for extensive PPE which is scarce and also timely to put on and off."

The group has also launched the Segregation Barriers, used to separate employees on productions lines, or where they are in close contact.

The barriers can meet all food production colour coding and are free standing to assist in washout and cleaning.

"We also came up with a Segregation Screen for production lines," Mr Evenden said. 

 

"This has really taken off for food producers with sales right across the country and even enquiry to the USA."

With both manufactured here in Toowoomba, TSBE Energy and Infrastructure general manager Lance MacManus said the innovation shown by Flexshield is providing organisations rapid and hygienic work spaces.

"With these products made and designed from approved materials for all industries, and parts sourced locally, this set up ensures the continuation of manufacturing to support our local economy, as well as reducing risks to major organisations of delays if a positive virus result was detected," Mr MacManus said. 

